Dr Nandipha Magudumana's appeal on the lawfulness of her removal from Tanzania to South Africa is being heard before the Free State High Court on Friday.
Magudumana's bid to declare her arrest unlawful suffered a blow last month after the high court ruled against her. The judge said should Magudumana wish to challenge the decision on her deportation, she should approach the court in Tanzania as South African courts have no jurisdiction.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Dr Nandipha appeals against her arrest in Tanzania
Courtesy: SABC News
Dr Nandipha Magudumana's appeal on the lawfulness of her removal from Tanzania to South Africa is being heard before the Free State High Court on Friday.
Magudumana's bid to declare her arrest unlawful suffered a blow last month after the high court ruled against her. The judge said should Magudumana wish to challenge the decision on her deportation, she should approach the court in Tanzania as South African courts have no jurisdiction.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
World