The Herald and Fischer Housing offering one lucky reader a free home

For most people a house is the single biggest investment they will make and pay for over several years, but, a new partnership between The Herald and Fischer Housing will see one lucky reader skip the debt and paperwork to own a new home — free.
Fischer Housing is giving away a 26m² housing unit valued at R134,500.
After 37 years in operation, the holding company Fischers Profile SA was forced to close its doors and retrench 216 people.
However, the company recently capitalised on the demand for functional and reliable housing at a sell of a price and subsequently introduced a variety of housing units that can be used for everything from storage to supplying children with a safe space to learn.
The company then started to turn heads in Gqeberha.
Fisher Housing CEO Heinz Fischer said they had since donated one 19m² classroom to a creche in Walmer, three 56m² classrooms to a school in Motherwell and one 13m² single-room dwelling (intended as emergency unit to replace tents) to a family in Motherwell.
“The owner of the small unit, a past greenkeeper of the Woods Bowling Club, reported for many weeks that he had to show his neighbours the inside of his house, with comments being made that ‘this is what we want’.
“Obviously, some remarks of a slightly bigger unit have also been made, leading to the design and manufacture of the type 26 single-room unit.
“The same housing unit is now on offer to the lucky winner of the Herald win-a-house competition,” Fischer said.
He said the fanfare about the ergonomical housing unit would allow the re-employment of operators and staff trained by Fischer Profile SA who had been retrenched in 2016 and were still out of work.
“The business plan of the company’s manufacturing and sales forecast based on the type 26 unit foresees the supply of 330 units a month over a ramp-up period of 12-14 moths, creating at least 80 in-house jobs with additional possible on-site jobs for 500 people to cover groundwork, material transport, erection of units, site security and electricians.
“The start-up supply volume would be in the region of 35 units per month.”
However, he said the biggest takeaway from the new units would be providing people with a decent place to live.
“The company’s contribution to the betterment of people’s lives is hopefully soon with the assistance of municipalities, charity organisations and banks to finance public purchases.
“Fischer Housing is grateful for the opportunity given by The Herald and support for the win-a-house competition.”
To stand a chance to win the 26m² housing unit — which doubles as a multipurpose unit for storage or workspace — simply follow these simple steps:
- Purchase The Herald or Weekend Post from June 30 until August 4;
- Complete and cut out the print entry form; and
- Place your entry in an entry box at The Herald office or at selected retail outlets.
Look out in The Herald for more information as well as competition terms and conditions.
The Herald and Fischer Housing offering one lucky reader a free home
For most people a house is the single biggest investment they will make and pay for over several years, but, a new partnership between The Herald and Fischer Housing will see one lucky reader skip the debt and paperwork to own a new home — free.
Fischer Housing is giving away a 26m² housing unit valued at R134,500.
After 37 years in operation, the holding company Fischers Profile SA was forced to close its doors and retrench 216 people.
However, the company recently capitalised on the demand for functional and reliable housing at a sell of a price and subsequently introduced a variety of housing units that can be used for everything from storage to supplying children with a safe space to learn.
The company then started to turn heads in Gqeberha.
Fisher Housing CEO Heinz Fischer said they had since donated one 19m² classroom to a creche in Walmer, three 56m² classrooms to a school in Motherwell and one 13m² single-room dwelling (intended as emergency unit to replace tents) to a family in Motherwell.
“The owner of the small unit, a past greenkeeper of the Woods Bowling Club, reported for many weeks that he had to show his neighbours the inside of his house, with comments being made that ‘this is what we want’.
“Obviously, some remarks of a slightly bigger unit have also been made, leading to the design and manufacture of the type 26 single-room unit.
“The same housing unit is now on offer to the lucky winner of the Herald win-a-house competition,” Fischer said.
He said the fanfare about the ergonomical housing unit would allow the re-employment of operators and staff trained by Fischer Profile SA who had been retrenched in 2016 and were still out of work.
“The business plan of the company’s manufacturing and sales forecast based on the type 26 unit foresees the supply of 330 units a month over a ramp-up period of 12-14 moths, creating at least 80 in-house jobs with additional possible on-site jobs for 500 people to cover groundwork, material transport, erection of units, site security and electricians.
“The start-up supply volume would be in the region of 35 units per month.”
However, he said the biggest takeaway from the new units would be providing people with a decent place to live.
“The company’s contribution to the betterment of people’s lives is hopefully soon with the assistance of municipalities, charity organisations and banks to finance public purchases.
“Fischer Housing is grateful for the opportunity given by The Herald and support for the win-a-house competition.”
To stand a chance to win the 26m² housing unit — which doubles as a multipurpose unit for storage or workspace — simply follow these simple steps:
Look out in The Herald for more information as well as competition terms and conditions.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News