×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man accused of teen’s murder to apply for bail next week

14 July 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The formal bail bid by one of the two men accused of murdering two people, including a 14-year-old boy, has been postponed to next week.

Cheslyn Philander appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday, when his case was postponed to July 21...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Snow falls in Gauteng!

Latest