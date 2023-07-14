Man accused of teen’s murder to apply for bail next week
The formal bail bid by one of the two men accused of murdering two people, including a 14-year-old boy, has been postponed to next week.
Cheslyn Philander appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday, when his case was postponed to July 21...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.