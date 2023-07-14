A 33-year-old man has been slapped with a lengthy jail term for charges including rape and kidnapping.
Thomas Monyai was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and another five years for kidnapping by the Thembisa magistrate’s court this week.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane provided an overview of the case.
“The complainant and the accused met on Facebook. The accused introduced himself to the complainant as Tumelo through a fake profile he created to lure her,” she said.
“A few months after the relationship started the complainant received an invite for a job interview at Kempton Park. The complainant told Monyai about the interview and he suggested she stay at his place overnight. On September 2 2021 the complainant boarded a taxi from Polokwane to Gauteng.
“Since the complainant was visiting Thembisa for the first time, the accused communicated with her throughout the journey and told her where she was supposed to get off. When the complainant arrived at the destination, the accused, still under false pretences, told her he was at work and would send someone to meet her.”
Lengthy jail term for man who raped and robbed Facebook ‘girlfriend’
Monyai arrived to meet the complainant, disguising his appearance with a cap and a mask, the latter being a requirement under Covid-19 regulations. The woman had no idea the person was her Facebook boyfriend. Instead she was told this was the person sent by Monyai.
“Along the way the accused and complainant passed a shack and the accused dropped his backpack as he said he was coming from work when he fetched the complainant.
“Monyai and the complainant continued walking and when they arrived at a veld, he took out a knife and threatened the complainant. The accused proceeded to tie the complainant’s hands and blindfolded her. He then raped her several times. Monyai took her cellphone and bag with her belongings, leaving her in the veld.”
The woman managed to untie herself and seek help from a nearby security guard. The police were called and helped her retrace her steps back to the shack she had passed earlier with Monyai.
On arrival, police found Monyai at the shack and arrested him.
