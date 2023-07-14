×

News

Labour minister weighs in on torched trucks issue

Plan to penalise employers who choose foreigners over locals

14 July 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has called for harsher punishments to hit the profits of businesses that employ illegal foreigners at the expense of locals.

He said the Eastern Cape was notorious for exploiting illegal foreigners for cheap labour, a matter that had caused a rift between foreigners and locals...

