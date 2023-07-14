Labour minister weighs in on torched trucks issue
Plan to penalise employers who choose foreigners over locals
Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has called for harsher punishments to hit the profits of businesses that employ illegal foreigners at the expense of locals.
He said the Eastern Cape was notorious for exploiting illegal foreigners for cheap labour, a matter that had caused a rift between foreigners and locals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.