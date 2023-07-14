×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Five arrested for KwaNobuhle mass shooting

Swift work by police task team sees suspects tracked down after attack in which six died, four wounded

14 July 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Gqeberha police made a quick breakthrough with the arrest of five people in connection with Tuesday’s mass shooting in KwaNobuhle which left six people dead and four others wounded.

The arrests come after the relatives of the victims concluded formal identifications of their loved ones, who were gunned down in a known drug den in the area. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Snow falls in Gauteng!

Latest