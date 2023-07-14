Five arrested for KwaNobuhle mass shooting
Swift work by police task team sees suspects tracked down after attack in which six died, four wounded
Gqeberha police made a quick breakthrough with the arrest of five people in connection with Tuesday’s mass shooting in KwaNobuhle which left six people dead and four others wounded.
The arrests come after the relatives of the victims concluded formal identifications of their loved ones, who were gunned down in a known drug den in the area. ..
