Farmer in court for rape, human trafficking
Aberdeen man accused of offering women jobs and then sexually assaulting them, sometimes three or four times a day
Over a period of three years, females of all ages — some destitute — were reportedly lured by money to work for an Aberdeen farmer who then allegedly raped them.
The alleged sexual assaults, according to insiders, would happen up to three or four times a day...
