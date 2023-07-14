The eThekwini municipality says the recent escalation to stage 6 load-shedding has severely strained the city's electricity infrastructure.
In an "urgent electricity alert" posted to its Facebook page the municipality urged residents to "immediately switch off their electrical appliances during load-shedding and to observe a 30-minute delay before switching them on".
"This crucial action is necessary to avert high waiting loads and to prevent potential tripping and subsequent power outages when power returns.
"The recent escalation to stage 6 load-shedding has severely strained our infrastructure, which was not designed for constant switching on and off. Your cooperation is vital in safeguarding your power supply."
Aside from load-shedding, several areas in Durban have experienced protracted outages daily.
eThekwini’s electricity infrastructure under ‘severe strain’ during stage 6 load-shedding
Senior reporter
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts
The eThekwini municipality says the recent escalation to stage 6 load-shedding has severely strained the city's electricity infrastructure.
In an "urgent electricity alert" posted to its Facebook page the municipality urged residents to "immediately switch off their electrical appliances during load-shedding and to observe a 30-minute delay before switching them on".
"This crucial action is necessary to avert high waiting loads and to prevent potential tripping and subsequent power outages when power returns.
"The recent escalation to stage 6 load-shedding has severely strained our infrastructure, which was not designed for constant switching on and off. Your cooperation is vital in safeguarding your power supply."
Aside from load-shedding, several areas in Durban have experienced protracted outages daily.
Fed-up residents hit out at the municipality's appeal to switch on appliances 30 minutes after load-shedding.
One said: "Join the queue. For years we have been complaining about the brunt we must go through due to load-shedding. Perhaps now that is also starting to affect your pocket you will take this more seriously. Otherwise, join the line where complaints are brushed aside."
Another said: "Our area tripped seconds after load-shedding ended at 6am. It came back on for only two seconds around 10am and has not come back yet. Are we expected to wake up at 4am to turn everything off during load-shedding so we are guaranteed to have power come back on and stay on at 6am?
"Time you beefed up the infrastructure to handle being switched on and off, seeing as we are going to be having load-shedding for several more years, if not indefinitely."
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
World
News