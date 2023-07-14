×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bay, South Korea discuss closer trade ties

14 July 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

With a large auto industry value chain, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is looking to capitalise on this competitive advantage by developing trade ties with South Korea.

On Tuesday, mayor Gary van Niekerk held a meeting with South Korean ambassador Chull-joo Park and Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC) executives to thrash out possible trade and investment opportunities between the city and the Asian Pacific country...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Snow falls in Gauteng!

Latest