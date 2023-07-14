Bay, South Korea discuss closer trade ties
With a large auto industry value chain, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is looking to capitalise on this competitive advantage by developing trade ties with South Korea.
On Tuesday, mayor Gary van Niekerk held a meeting with South Korean ambassador Chull-joo Park and Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC) executives to thrash out possible trade and investment opportunities between the city and the Asian Pacific country...
