News

Atlas Security officer shot in Central

By Riaan Marais - 14 July 2023
An Atlas Security officer was shot while patrolling in Central on Thursday afternoon
An Atlas Security officer was shot while patrolling in Central on Thursday afternoon
Image: WERNER HILLS

An Atlas Security officer was rushed to hospital after he was shot while on patrol in Central on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place at the intersection of Rose Street and Western Road.

No further information is available at this stage.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE

Latest