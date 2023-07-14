An Atlas Security officer was rushed to hospital after he was shot while on patrol in Central on Thursday afternoon.
The incident took place at the intersection of Rose Street and Western Road.
No further information is available at this stage.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Atlas Security officer shot in Central
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
