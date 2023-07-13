×

WATCH | Outburst in court by alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 13 July 2023
Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe in the dock in the Cape Town regional court for his bail application.
Image: Esa Alexander/SUNDAY TIMES

Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe started shouting as he reached the dock in the Cape Town high court as he appeared for a pre-trial hearing on Thursday morning.

His outburst included saying he did indeed burn down parliament and that he would burn down another building. He also shouted that he wanted 'white people out of this land'  in front of media and court officials.

Mafe has been remanded in the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison for several weeks. 

His first psychiatric assessment found that he had schizophrenia however this finding was declared unlawful. This hearing was meant to reveal the outcome of a second evaluation. 

Mafe faces charges of housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, terrorism, arson and theft. He has been in custody since January 2 last year after a fire gutted the National Assembly building in Cape Town.

His cousin Sibongile Matiwane said Mafe fell on difficult times during the Covid-19 hard lockdown in 2021.

He resorted to sleeping outside parliament, where he was arrested on suspicion of setting the blaze.

