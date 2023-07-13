Two more trucks torched on Addo Road

Another two trucks were torched along the M17 by protesting residents from Nomakanjane and Ramaphosa informal settlements on Wednesday night.
A third truck smashed into the wall of a house after its driver lost control of the vehicle when trying to dodge stones thrown by the protesters.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the protesting residents had blocked the road again to vent their frustration over poor service delivery in the area.
“One truck transporting oranges was set alight. The driver was not injured,” she said.
“A case of public violence was opened for investigation.
“Also, during this time, the driver of a manganese truck, in trying to dodge protesters and stones, lost control and collided into a wall of a residence.
“Both of these incidents took place in the Ikamvelihle policing areas.”
She said a 29-year-old suspect was arrested by SAPS Flying Squad members for allegedly torching a second truck travelling on the M17 Addo Road, at about 10.20pm.
“The driver of the manganese truck was also pulled out and the truck set alight.
“The suspect is detained on charges of public violence, damage to essential infrastructure and malicious damage to property.
“He will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court tomorrow [Friday].”
Naidu said the incidents were not linked to the nationwide protests and attacks on truck drivers, particularly along the N3.
She said while police respected the residents’ rights to protest over no water and electricity in their respective settlements, it should be done within the ambit of the law.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata issued a stern warning to law-defying protesters.
“Damaging infrastructure not only disrupts public services but also poses potential risks to public safety.
“Transportation systems, as well as other critical infrastructure are paramount for the vital functioning of our society and intentionally causing damage can have far-reaching consequences for both individuals and communities,” Ncata said.
HeraldLIVE
Two more trucks torched on Addo Road
Image: RADUTUTA/123RF
