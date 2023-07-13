‘Those thugs robbed us of our girl’
Teenager among six fatally shot at KwaNobuhle drug den
When a teenager left her KwaNobuhle home on Tuesday afternoon, her family thought she was going to visit friends — that was until her aunt heard the deafening gunshots and had a feeling her niece might not return.
Sivenathi Mxaku, 17, is believed to be the youngest person mowed down in the brutal act of violence which left six people dead and four wounded that night...
