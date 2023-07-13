Five people have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a known drug den in KwaNobuhle on Tuesday night.
Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene commended the task team, comprising the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit, Provincial Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit and the Anti-Gang Unit, for the speedy breakthrough.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the suspects, aged between 21 and 34 years old, were arrested in KwaNobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp during the early hours of Thursday.
It is alleged that at about 7.40pm on Tuesday, three men entered a yard in Mdledle Street and opened fire, shooting and killing six people and further injuring four others.
The incident is suspected to be drug-related.
Speedy breakthrough as five arrested for KwaNobuhle massacre
Image: 123RF/ BELCHONOK
Five people have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a known drug den in KwaNobuhle on Tuesday night.
Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene commended the task team, comprising the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit, Provincial Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit and the Anti-Gang Unit, for the speedy breakthrough.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the suspects, aged between 21 and 34 years old, were arrested in KwaNobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp during the early hours of Thursday.
It is alleged that at about 7.40pm on Tuesday, three men entered a yard in Mdledle Street and opened fire, shooting and killing six people and further injuring four others.
The incident is suspected to be drug-related.
“They have been detained on six charges of murder and four of attempted murder.
“The suspects are expected to appear in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate's Court soon,” Naidu said.
Mene, meanwhile, hailed the breakthrough a success.
“The task team demonstrated unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in apprehending the perpetrators [allegedly] responsible for these heinous murders and attempted murders.
“Their tireless efforts, perseverance and meticulous investigation resulted in the speedy apprehension. They have worked day and night since this incident, sacrificing their own comfort and safety, to ensure that the arrests bring solace to the families of the victims,” Mene said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News