Riana kidnapping suspects back in court next month
If the state takes any longer to finalise the investigation into the abduction of Bay biokineticist Riana Pretorius, the defence will object to further postponements when the case is back in court in August.
This is according to defence attorney Bond Nyoka, who is representing one of the men accused of kidnapping Pretorius outside her workplacein Newton Park earlier in 2023. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.