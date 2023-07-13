×

News

‘Pankie’ Sizani to appoint new lawyer

13 July 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Fraud accused Portia “Pankie” Sizani has just over two weeks to find another lawyer, after her legal representative failed to appear in court for a second time this week. 

Speaking to the media outside the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Wednesday, Sizani said she would be instructing a new lawyer, possibly the same man who previously represented her, advocate Johan Wessels. ..

