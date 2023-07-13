‘Pankie’ Sizani to appoint new lawyer
Fraud accused Portia “Pankie” Sizani has just over two weeks to find another lawyer, after her legal representative failed to appear in court for a second time this week.
Speaking to the media outside the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Wednesday, Sizani said she would be instructing a new lawyer, possibly the same man who previously represented her, advocate Johan Wessels. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.