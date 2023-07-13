Outcry over shop sign banning queer community
Human Rights Commission to investigate business in Parkside
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has been roped in to resolve a dispute about a discriminatory sign outside a Parkside business that drew the ire of the LGBTQI+ community.
Queer people and organisations as far afield as Namibia have instructed the owner of La Gardi Catering Plastics to take down the chalkboard brandishing the wording “LGBTQ not welcome at Lagardi, save our children” on it...
