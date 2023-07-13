×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New Brighton family’s undignified life inside ‘rotting’ house

Unhappy residents take plight over purchase of home to Legal Aid SA

Premium
13 July 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A family in New Brighton has had to live in squalor for almost four years in the rat-infested three-bedroom house they bought.

With a collapsing roof, defective doors and countless broken windows plastered with plastic and cardboard, the family have taken their plight to Legal Aid SA...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Snow falls in Gauteng!

Latest