Formal identifications have been concluded and the police have released the names of the six people killed in the mass shooting in KwaNobuhle on Tuesday night.
A further four were injured.
Five men and one woman were killed when three gunmen stormed a known drug den in Mdledle Street and opened fire on the occupants at about 7.40pm.
Among the surviving victims two are still in hospital, while the other two have since been discharged.
Five men have been arrested in connection with the killings and will appear in court soon.
The names of the victims are:
- Mzuvukile Grootboom, 33;
- Sinovuyo Nene, 24;
- Siyabonga Williams, 24;
- Siyamthanda Vena, 27;
- Siyanda Luther Mlilwana, 29; and
- Sivenathi Mxaku, 17.
Police provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene commended the task team for the speedy breakthrough.
“The task team demonstrated unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in apprehending the perpetrators [allegedly] responsible for these heinous murders and attempted murders,” Mene said.
“Their tireless efforts, perseverance and meticulous investigation resulted in the speedy apprehension.
“They have worked day and night since this incident, sacrificing their own comfort and safety, to ensure that the arrests bring solace to the families of the victims.”
HeraldLIVE
Names of KwaNobuhle shooting victims released
Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
Formal identifications have been concluded and the police have released the names of the six people killed in the mass shooting in KwaNobuhle on Tuesday night.
A further four were injured.
Five men and one woman were killed when three gunmen stormed a known drug den in Mdledle Street and opened fire on the occupants at about 7.40pm.
Among the surviving victims two are still in hospital, while the other two have since been discharged.
Five men have been arrested in connection with the killings and will appear in court soon.
The names of the victims are:
Police provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene commended the task team for the speedy breakthrough.
“The task team demonstrated unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in apprehending the perpetrators [allegedly] responsible for these heinous murders and attempted murders,” Mene said.
“Their tireless efforts, perseverance and meticulous investigation resulted in the speedy apprehension.
“They have worked day and night since this incident, sacrificing their own comfort and safety, to ensure that the arrests bring solace to the families of the victims.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News