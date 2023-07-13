×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Metro in need of additional cops and traffic officers

14 new recruits officially introduced, but 48 others still desperate for permanent jobs

By Andisa Bonani and Amy Lindstrom - 13 July 2023

In a bid to beef up security and law enforcement in the city, Nelson Mandela Bay officially welcomed and handed over badges to 14 new metro police recruits.

They are part of a group of 97 recruits who went for training in 2020. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Snow falls in Gauteng!

Latest