Killed for the money.
Sound like a movie title?
No. This was the headline of a front-page article in The Herald this week, highlighting a worrying trend of criminal syndicates targeting the elderly, poor and those without family support in insurance-linked murders.
Nelson Mandela Bay police district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata said on Monday that the metro was grappling with a series of murders for life-insurance payouts.
In an interview at his Mount Road police station office, Ncata said the hit-style murders had gained momentum in the Bay during the past year.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Nomazima Nkosi, The Herald's Assistant Editor: Investigation who broke the story.
LISTEN | Story behind crime syndicates that kill for the money
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Nomazima Nkosi, The Herald's Assistant Editor: Investigation who broke the story.
