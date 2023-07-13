×

Helping doctors, patients, one Flamingo at a time

13 July 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A group of well-meaning citizens have banded together in the spirit of Mandela Day to support life-saving breast cancer surgeries at Livingstone Hospital.

Volunteers with Project Flamingo in Gqeberha, an SA-based NGO dedicated to providing the surgeries, will aid in the efforts at the hospital...

