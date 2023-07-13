Helping doctors, patients, one Flamingo at a time
A group of well-meaning citizens have banded together in the spirit of Mandela Day to support life-saving breast cancer surgeries at Livingstone Hospital.
Volunteers with Project Flamingo in Gqeberha, an SA-based NGO dedicated to providing the surgeries, will aid in the efforts at the hospital...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.