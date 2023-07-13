×

Gunshot victim’s body found in road at Van Stadens Pass

By Brandon Nel - 13 July 2023
Gunshot
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

A murder investigation is under way after the body of a man was discovered in the road at Van Stadens Pass, between Gqeberha and Humansdorp on Wednesday afternoon.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the incident, saying the deceased was “plus-minus” 35.

“He was fully clothed with his bag next to him,” Naidu said.

“The body of [the] unknown male was lying in the middle of the road.” 

