A murder investigation is under way after the body of a man was discovered in the road at Van Stadens Pass, between Gqeberha and Humansdorp on Wednesday afternoon.
He had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the incident, saying the deceased was “plus-minus” 35.
“He was fully clothed with his bag next to him,” Naidu said.
“The body of [the] unknown male was lying in the middle of the road.”
HeraldLIVE
Gunshot victim’s body found in road at Van Stadens Pass
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
