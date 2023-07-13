Gangs driving violent crime in the township — top cop
Just a day before the mass shooting at the drug den that left six people dead and four wounded, Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata said KwaNobuhle had turned into a violent township and hotbed of criminal activity.
He said police believed this was because gangs were waging war against each other in fights over territory and protection fees...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.