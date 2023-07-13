Another truck has been torched on the N12 west between the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park and Klipspruit Valley Road near Slovo informal settlement.
The latest incident, on Wednesday afternoon, occurred as the country is dealing with a spate of such attacks since Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. So far, 21 trucks have been destroyed.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the incident. He said police are monitoring the N12, which was blocked off to traffic with burning tyres near the pedestrian bridge between Slovo and Eldorado Park.
“This is due to a suspected protest in that area. A truck was earlier torched at the same location and the fire was eventually extinguished,” he said.
He added the cause of the protest was not known as the protesters dispersed when the police arrived.
He said authorities managed to remove the burning tyres and debris on the road and they will continue to monitor the area.
“No injuries have been reported and the truck is obstructing the traffic and causing a delay on the N12 west travelling towards Lenasia and Protea Glen,” he said.
The latest truck torching brings the number of destroyed trucks to 21. The trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga over the past four days.
In one of the Mpumalanga attacks, a woman was burnt.
She had been asleep in one of the trucks when the vehicle was attacked. The driver was pulled out of the vehicle and it was subsequently set alight with her still inside.
TimesLIVE
Another truck torched on the N12 west highway brings total to 21
Journalist
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF
Another truck has been torched on the N12 west between the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park and Klipspruit Valley Road near Slovo informal settlement.
The latest incident, on Wednesday afternoon, occurred as the country is dealing with a spate of such attacks since Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga. So far, 21 trucks have been destroyed.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the incident. He said police are monitoring the N12, which was blocked off to traffic with burning tyres near the pedestrian bridge between Slovo and Eldorado Park.
“This is due to a suspected protest in that area. A truck was earlier torched at the same location and the fire was eventually extinguished,” he said.
He added the cause of the protest was not known as the protesters dispersed when the police arrived.
He said authorities managed to remove the burning tyres and debris on the road and they will continue to monitor the area.
“No injuries have been reported and the truck is obstructing the traffic and causing a delay on the N12 west travelling towards Lenasia and Protea Glen,” he said.
The latest truck torching brings the number of destroyed trucks to 21. The trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga over the past four days.
In one of the Mpumalanga attacks, a woman was burnt.
She had been asleep in one of the trucks when the vehicle was attacked. The driver was pulled out of the vehicle and it was subsequently set alight with her still inside.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News