Who is the photographer behind the Albany bread little girl images?
Image: Supplied/Lungisa Mjaji
Lungisa Mjaji, who has captured beautiful moments of the little Albany bread girl, says the response to the images of his niece has been incredible with his photos gaining attention and becoming a trending topic.
The pictures of three-year-old Lethukukhanya Mjaji stole the hearts of many South Africans on social media who believe she should be the face of the bread brand.
“It fills me with immense joy and a sense of accomplishment to see the positive impact my work has had and the recognition it has received.
“I am grateful for the support and love from South Africa and for the opportunity to make a difference through my photography,” he said.
The 26-year-old commercial photographer from KwaNongidi in KwaZulu-Natal discovered his passion for photography at a young age.
He said growing up he was surrounded by natural beauty and a rich cultural heritage. When he reached his teenage years he started experimenting with a basic camera.
At the time he would capture the landscapes and people. He subsequently honed his skills and started exploring the power of visual storytelling.
“I realised photography had become an integral part of who I am,” he said.
The journey continued to unfold, leading him to enrol in photography studies at the Tshwane University of Technology in 2022.
“It was there that I refined my technical skills, learned about different genres and techniques, and deepened my understanding of the artistic and expressive aspects of photography. The more I learned, the more my love for photography grew, and I became committed to using my skills to make a positive impact,” he said.
Image: Supplied/Lungisa Mjaji
Mjaji, who started his photography company, Innovative Photography, in 2021 said the picture of his niece was an idea that started when he planned his “My Footprint” project.
“I wanted to capture the essence of South Africa and its love for children, as well as showcase the products that are popular in our country. I saw an opportunity to involve Albany, a well-known bread brand, and decided to incorporate it into the shoot,” he said.
To make it happen, he requested support from his mother, who has always been supportive of his artistic endeavours.
“She provided me with the necessary funds to buy Albany bread for the shoot. It is heartwarming to have her encouragement and willingness to help me, even if it means buying items specifically for my photography,” he said.
During the shoot, he explained the concept and importance of the images to his niece. He shared with her the idea of going to Gauteng with her, symbolising a journey of success and opportunity.
“Lethukukhanya understood the assignment and willingly participated, displaying her natural talent. Together, we created images that resonate with the South African audience and capture the spirit of the child and our country,” he said.
He said as he focuses on his future, he is committed to continuing with his studies at the Tshwane University of Technology and further expanding his skills and knowledge. He said he would keep shooting every day, driven by his belief that every day holds creative potential.
“Through my photography I hope to inspire others, challenge stereotypes and pave the way for the next generation of photographers. I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and grateful for the support I have received on this journey,” he said.
His TikTok video of the shoot with his niece was shared by the Love Albany Bread page on Facebook.
He confirmed Albany branch managers have reached out to him but were waiting for their bosses to respond.
