Vodacom announces R500m investment in Eastern Cape

Telecommunications giant Vodacom has announced a R500m capital investment in its Eastern Cape operations.
The significant investment will help the company expand connectivity in deep rural areas and townships that had no connectivity before.
According to Vodacom, the bulk of the capital expenditure will be spent on new base station sites, growing its network capacity, performing power backup upgrades and accelerating its 5G rollout.
The announcement was made on Tuesday by Vodacom’s new managing executive for the Eastern Cape region, Zakhele Jiyane, at a media briefing at the Boardwalk Hotel in Gqeberha.
Jiyane said the investment in network expansion was in line with the company’s aim to ensure customers received exceptional service.
“It is important for us to invest in the next generation of communication technology to give our customers access to networks that provide faster speeds and support the digital economy.
“Therefore, our accelerated investment in 5G in this financial year is in line with our commitment to connect the unconnected and will ultimately help the region bridge the digital divide between the urban and rural areas of the province,” Jiyane said.
Through capacity expansion at 396 sites and the creation of 17 new urban sites, Vodacom aims to increase its LTE coverage from 95.8% to more than 98%.
The region switched on its 5G mobile network in three major municipal districts in the province in 2021 and plans to accelerate this by rolling out more than 50 new 5G sites.
Jiyane said the investment would also help expand connectivity in deep rural areas and townships that had no connectivity before.
“It can no longer be acceptable for people in rural dwellings to watch the internet revolution from the sidelines — they need to be part of it and reap the associated economic benefits,” he said.
A total of 106 new deep rural sites, which would include network towers and related infrastructure, would be built in local municipalities such as Ingquza Hill, Ngqushwa, Matatiele, Mnquma, Mbhashe, Ntabankulu and Port St Johns.
Sites would also be rolled out in the Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay metros.
Jiyane said coupled with the network expansion was a drive to ensure more affordable rates.
“I am delighted with the strides we’ve made as a business to make data prices and smart devices more affordable, truly democratising access to the internet and leading to a growth in the number of smart devices in our region.
“Our customer consideration scores have been on the rise, with customers scoring us better on measures such as value for money as they see the overall value we provide, from service to network to price,” he said.
Vodacom’s head of technology in the Eastern Cape, Buyisile Mpofana, said to stabilise the network, which had suffered from vandalism, often linked to the power outages, the company would improve its backup power through battery upgrades and the installation of additional generators.
“We have already invested R8m in energy projects and we are looking at investing a further R130m and this includes providing backup power at our sites,” Mpofana said.
“Our sites are being vandalised and equipment stolen.
“Just for example, in May 4,279 metres of cables ... and about 70 batteries were ... stolen, so you can understand the impact of this vandalism in not just our services but communities and the country,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Vodacom announces R500m investment in Eastern Cape
Telecommunications giant set on expanding connectivity in deep rural areas and townships
Politics Reporter
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Telecommunications giant Vodacom has announced a R500m capital investment in its Eastern Cape operations.
The significant investment will help the company expand connectivity in deep rural areas and townships that had no connectivity before.
According to Vodacom, the bulk of the capital expenditure will be spent on new base station sites, growing its network capacity, performing power backup upgrades and accelerating its 5G rollout.
The announcement was made on Tuesday by Vodacom’s new managing executive for the Eastern Cape region, Zakhele Jiyane, at a media briefing at the Boardwalk Hotel in Gqeberha.
Jiyane said the investment in network expansion was in line with the company’s aim to ensure customers received exceptional service.
“It is important for us to invest in the next generation of communication technology to give our customers access to networks that provide faster speeds and support the digital economy.
“Therefore, our accelerated investment in 5G in this financial year is in line with our commitment to connect the unconnected and will ultimately help the region bridge the digital divide between the urban and rural areas of the province,” Jiyane said.
Through capacity expansion at 396 sites and the creation of 17 new urban sites, Vodacom aims to increase its LTE coverage from 95.8% to more than 98%.
The region switched on its 5G mobile network in three major municipal districts in the province in 2021 and plans to accelerate this by rolling out more than 50 new 5G sites.
Jiyane said the investment would also help expand connectivity in deep rural areas and townships that had no connectivity before.
“It can no longer be acceptable for people in rural dwellings to watch the internet revolution from the sidelines — they need to be part of it and reap the associated economic benefits,” he said.
A total of 106 new deep rural sites, which would include network towers and related infrastructure, would be built in local municipalities such as Ingquza Hill, Ngqushwa, Matatiele, Mnquma, Mbhashe, Ntabankulu and Port St Johns.
Sites would also be rolled out in the Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay metros.
Jiyane said coupled with the network expansion was a drive to ensure more affordable rates.
“I am delighted with the strides we’ve made as a business to make data prices and smart devices more affordable, truly democratising access to the internet and leading to a growth in the number of smart devices in our region.
“Our customer consideration scores have been on the rise, with customers scoring us better on measures such as value for money as they see the overall value we provide, from service to network to price,” he said.
Vodacom’s head of technology in the Eastern Cape, Buyisile Mpofana, said to stabilise the network, which had suffered from vandalism, often linked to the power outages, the company would improve its backup power through battery upgrades and the installation of additional generators.
“We have already invested R8m in energy projects and we are looking at investing a further R130m and this includes providing backup power at our sites,” Mpofana said.
“Our sites are being vandalised and equipment stolen.
“Just for example, in May 4,279 metres of cables ... and about 70 batteries were ... stolen, so you can understand the impact of this vandalism in not just our services but communities and the country,” she said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
Politics