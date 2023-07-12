×

Speaker suspends all committee meetings until August

Opposition parties critical of decision

12 July 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Eugene Johnson has placed committee meetings on hold for a month so that political parties can decide which committees they want their deployees to sit on.

The move was rejected by some councillors, arguing the decision placed important service delivery matters on a back burner for a month...

