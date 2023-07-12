Speaker suspends all committee meetings until August
Opposition parties critical of decision
Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Eugene Johnson has placed committee meetings on hold for a month so that political parties can decide which committees they want their deployees to sit on.
The move was rejected by some councillors, arguing the decision placed important service delivery matters on a back burner for a month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.