Police on the hunt for three gunmen after mass KwaNobuhle shooting

The Hawks have taken over the investigation into a mass shooting in KwaNobuhle on Tuesday night which left six people dead and a further four wounded.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has instructed detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigations Unit to hunt down the perpetrators behind the massacre at a house in Mdledle Street at about 7.40pm.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, three men entered the yard and opened fire.
“Two females were shot at the gate. One of them succumbed to her injuries while the other sustained gunshot wounds. A further eight people were shot, leaving five dead and three others injured.
“A total of five males and one female were killed, while a further three males and one female were left wounded and taken to hospital.”
Naidu said the names and ages of the victims were yet to be established, while the motive for the shooting remained unknown.
The police are investigating six counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.
Mene condemned the incident and urged the community to assist the police in their search for the perpetrators he described as “cowards”.
“Such acts are cowardly and a blatant disregard for human life as well as the law. These criminals must not be allowed to roam our streets any longer, and we are appealing to the community of KwaNobuhle to work with the police to bring justice to the deceased and the injured persons,” Mene said.
Anyone who can assist in identifying the victims or tracing their next of kin, or who can assist with information relating to the suspects, is urged to contact detective Colonel Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914.
Alternatively they can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.
You may opt to remain anonymous and all information will be treated with confidentiality.
