NMU vice-chancellor leads fundraising drive
R30m needed to support four projects
Nelson Mandela University is on a quest to raise R30m to support four projects focused on empowerment and social redress.
The university launched the multi-year global Giving Campaign last week, led by vice-chancellor Professor Sibongile Muthwa with the endorsement of the Nelson Mandela Foundation under the Mandela Month theme for 2023, “Climate change and food security”...
