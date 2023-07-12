×

News

NMU vice-chancellor leads fundraising drive

R30m needed to support four projects

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 12 July 2023

Nelson Mandela University is on a quest to raise R30m to support four projects focused on empowerment and social redress.

The university launched the multi-year global Giving Campaign last week, led by vice-chancellor Professor Sibongile Muthwa with the endorsement of the Nelson Mandela Foundation under the Mandela Month theme for 2023, “Climate change and food security”...

