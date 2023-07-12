Nelson Mandela Bay woman’s death blamed on power outage
A northern areas family has paid the ultimate price for poor service delivery when a woman died as a result of being unable to use her nebuliser due to a power outage.
When the family of Denise Redelinghuis, 62, tried to activate the machine on Monday, to assist the asthma sufferer with her breathing, there was no power, and they could only watch as she slowly suffocated to death before their eyes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.