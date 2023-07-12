A mass shooting in KwaNobuhle on Tuesday night has left at least six people dead and four others injured.
The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the shooting in Mdledle Street.
"At this stage I can confirm that there was a shooting KwaNobuhle where several people were wounded.
"I am unable to confirm the exact number of victims from the shooting as paramedics are still on the scene attending to the injured," Naidu said on Tuesday night.
Police were still on the scene at 10pm last night
A KwaNobuhle police officer told The Herald that six people had died and a few others had been injured.
HeraldLIVE
*This article was amended to remove that three of the deceased are women. The police have since confirmed the deceased include five men and one woman.
KwaNobuhle mass shooting leaves six dead
Image: POP NUKOONRAT/123RF
