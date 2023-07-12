Funeral company under fire for its handling of Eusebius McKaiser’s burial
A group of prominent individuals and friends of the late Eusebius McKaiser has complained to a prominent funeral company for the manner in which it managed McKaiser’s Makhanda funeral service, where the “casket crashed to the bottom of the grave”.
On Monday, a formal letter listing a host of complaints and demands to the management of Avbob was served. ..
