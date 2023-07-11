Two of the people accused in the Thabo Bester case are expected to be back in court in the Free State today.
Joel Makhetha and Moeketsi Ramolula will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court for their bail application.
The accused, who were arrested at separate locations in Mangaung last week, are reported to be employees of the security company G4S.
Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the case so far. Seven are former and current employees of the security company that managed the Mangaung Correctional Centre where convicted murderer and rapist Bester was incarcerated before his escape in May last year.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Two of the 12 accused in Bester case apply for bail
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
