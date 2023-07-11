The Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday granted one of the two new accused in the Thabo Bester matter R10,000 bail, while the other withdrew his bail application.
Thabo Bester case: One of two new accused granted R10k bail while the other abandons bail bid
Reporter
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44
The Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday granted one of the two new accused in the Thabo Bester matter R10,000 bail, while the other withdrew his bail application.
Joel Lekhari Makhetha and Moeketsi April Ramolula were back in court for bail applications after a brief appearance last week, where a third accused added to the matter recently was granted R10,000 bail.
The two face three charges each: assisting an inmate to escape, violation of a body and corruption.
Proceedings kicked off with Ramolula withdrawing his application for bail while Makhetha spelt out the reasons he should be granted bail.
These included that he had no previous convictions or pending cases, he would not evade trial as he had “strong emotional ties” in Bloemfontein, would not interfere with the administration of justice and had co-operated with officials since his arrest.
Makhetha's bail application came to a brief halt after the state requested a short adjournment as the office of Free State director of public prosecution had requested a meeting.
When the matter resumed, the state confirmed it did not oppose Makhetha's application with strict conditions.
“This is after the discussions we have had with the defence attorney. We have gone through the affidavit and I wish to confirm that the address has been confirmed by the investigating officer and the IO also confirmed that at this stage the witnesses who have already made statements are unknown to the accused, therefore there's no likelihood of him interfering with the witnesses.”
Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko confirmed the suspended G4S worker had surrendered his passport and that the bail amount agreed on was R10,000 with certain conditions.
These include that Makhetha must not interfere or communicate with the 18 witnesses, a list of whom was submitted to his lawyers. He must also report to Bloemspruit police station every Monday between 8am and 4pm, and not leave Mangaung without written permission.
Magistrate Estelle de Lange granted Makhetha R10,000 bail with certain conditions.
“The matter is now postponed until August 8 for the co-accused. Accused 11 ... bail [is set at] R10,000 on the conditions as explained and accused 12 in custody with no bail at this stage as he has abandoned his right to apply for bail,” she said.
Twelve people have so far been arrested in connection with convicted rapist and murderer Bester's audacious escape from Mangaung prison in May last year, seven of them either current or former employees of the security company.
Five of the accused have successfully applied for bail, while Bester's girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana abandoned her bail bid to challenge her arrest and detention.
TimesLIVE
