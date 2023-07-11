Surfs up at Corona Open J-Bay
Businesses excited by massive influx of visitors
It might be the coldest time of the year but things are about to heat up in Jeffreys Bay as the Corona Open J-Bay returns to the right-hand point break capital of Africa.
The usually quiet coastal town will be a hub of activity as organisers aim to exceed last year’s attendance figures, with more than 10,000 people scattered along the shoreline to enjoy the second last stop on the World Surf League (WSL) 2023 Championship Tour...
