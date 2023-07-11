Robbers tie up elderly man, ransack Colleen Glen home
A quick smoke and telephone conversation brought an elderly Colleen Glen resident face to face with a gang of armed balaclava-clad robbers who tied him up and ransacked his home early on Friday night.
The robbers struck just three days after the family’s neighbours were targeted in a similar fashion, triggering renewed speculation about the return of a notorious robbery gang that plagued residents on the outskirts of Gqeberha for months last year...
