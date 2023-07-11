Media company scouting for young talent in Nelson Mandela Bay
The recently appointed chief executive of a prominent international media company has embarked on a mission to identify promising talent within Nelson Mandela Bay’s vibrant entertainment industry.
Zareef Minty, boss of Afribiz Media, said he aims to provide educational opportunities and bursaries to deserving individuals in the region as part of the company’s commitment to fostering talent and nurturing diversity...
