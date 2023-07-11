All but one of Cape Town’s dams are overflowing, with an overall storage rate of 99.1% after the latest cold front, the city said in its latest dam report.
The dams are 1.8% fuller than a week ago and almost 40% fuller than four years ago, when Cape Town was recovering from a devastating drought.
Theewaterskloof, the city’s biggest dam, is 104.4% full and has been overflowing for more than a week.
The only dam not at capacity is Voelvlei, at 80.4%, but this too is likely to rise sharply after the latest deluge of rain and snow.
Meanwhile, much of the country was blanketed in snow on Monday as a cold front marched across the highveld, with unusual snowy scenes even on the streets of Johannesburg. The freezing temperatures coincided with a spike in load-shedding as many turned to electric heating.
Cape Town dams at 99.1%
And more snowmelt water on the way
