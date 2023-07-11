308 people arrested for various crimes last week

Eastern Cape police have made significant inroads in the war against crime after arresting 308 people in just one week.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said from hardened criminals to a speeding motorist, the intensity of the weekly high-density Operation Shanela was being felt in all sectors of society.
Between July 3 and 9, 308 suspects were arrested for various crimes, with a total of 25 illegal firearms, including three rifles, recovered, and 31 firearm owners charged for contravening the Firearms Control Act.
Nkohli said the integrated crime fighting efforts of SAPS members with the assistance from other law enforcement agencies in the eight districts were continuing, with arrests made for murder, rape, damage to essential infrastructure, robbery, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, among others.
A total of 375 vehicle checkpoints, among them 21 roadblocks, were conducted in the province, with 48 motorists caught for drunken driving.
Sixty-six suspect raiding operations were also carried out for wanted suspects.
“The OR Tambo District remains consistent in the recovery of illegal firearms with a total recovery of 11 firearms, with ammunition, bringing a total of 25 firearms that were confiscated in the province,” Nkohli said.
Eight people were fined for contravening the Eastern Cape Liquor Act, resulting in the closure of two unlicensed liquor outlets and nearly 840 litres of liquor being seized.
A total of 135 people were arrested for possession of illicit drugs, with an additional 41 suspected drug dealers charged with dealing.
Cash totalling R9,512 was also seized.
“Members clamped down on abalone poachers and 212 units of abalone, 13kg of dagga, 345 Mandrax tablets and an additional 28g of Mandrax powder were also confiscated,” Nkohli said.
Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene commended the efforts of SAPS members involved in Operation Shanela.
“Police will remain committed to dealing decisively with criminals,” Mene said.
HeraldLIVE
308 people arrested for various crimes last week
Court reporter
Image: FILE
Eastern Cape police have made significant inroads in the war against crime after arresting 308 people in just one week.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said from hardened criminals to a speeding motorist, the intensity of the weekly high-density Operation Shanela was being felt in all sectors of society.
Between July 3 and 9, 308 suspects were arrested for various crimes, with a total of 25 illegal firearms, including three rifles, recovered, and 31 firearm owners charged for contravening the Firearms Control Act.
Nkohli said the integrated crime fighting efforts of SAPS members with the assistance from other law enforcement agencies in the eight districts were continuing, with arrests made for murder, rape, damage to essential infrastructure, robbery, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, among others.
A total of 375 vehicle checkpoints, among them 21 roadblocks, were conducted in the province, with 48 motorists caught for drunken driving.
Sixty-six suspect raiding operations were also carried out for wanted suspects.
“The OR Tambo District remains consistent in the recovery of illegal firearms with a total recovery of 11 firearms, with ammunition, bringing a total of 25 firearms that were confiscated in the province,” Nkohli said.
Eight people were fined for contravening the Eastern Cape Liquor Act, resulting in the closure of two unlicensed liquor outlets and nearly 840 litres of liquor being seized.
A total of 135 people were arrested for possession of illicit drugs, with an additional 41 suspected drug dealers charged with dealing.
Cash totalling R9,512 was also seized.
“Members clamped down on abalone poachers and 212 units of abalone, 13kg of dagga, 345 Mandrax tablets and an additional 28g of Mandrax powder were also confiscated,” Nkohli said.
Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene commended the efforts of SAPS members involved in Operation Shanela.
“Police will remain committed to dealing decisively with criminals,” Mene said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News