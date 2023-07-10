×

Young Nelson Mandela Bay filmmakers praised for unique productions

10 July 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Students from The Media Workshop put the spotlight firmly on the social ills plaguing many Nelson Mandela Bay residents at a screening of their work on Friday. 

The NQF level five students showcased challenges such a gender-based violence, drugs, cyber-bullying and crime through their unique collection of productions on TikTok, Public Service Announcement (PSA) videos, music videos and short films...

