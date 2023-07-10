Young Nelson Mandela Bay filmmakers praised for unique productions
Students from The Media Workshop put the spotlight firmly on the social ills plaguing many Nelson Mandela Bay residents at a screening of their work on Friday.
The NQF level five students showcased challenges such a gender-based violence, drugs, cyber-bullying and crime through their unique collection of productions on TikTok, Public Service Announcement (PSA) videos, music videos and short films...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.