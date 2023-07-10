×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Young Humansdorp runner wins junior category of Knysna event

Premium
10 July 2023

Just as he has dealt with most of life’s challenges, Warren Matshabela simply put one foot in front of the other which this time led to him winning the junior men’s category of the SPAR  Knysna Forest Half Marathon. 

The young man from Humansdorp who dropped out of high school due to financial constraints, said he hoped his victory at the weekend would inspire youth from his community Mooiuitsig...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...

Latest