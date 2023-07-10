Sizani fraud trial postponed because of lawyer’s no-show
The case against fraud accused Portia “Pankie” Sizani has been postponed again after her lawyer was a no-show in Gqeberha’s commercial crime court on Monday.
Sizani, who is out on bail, briefly appeared in court for her new fraud trial...
