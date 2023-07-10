A case of culpable homicide is under investigation after a Gqeberha man was killed at an accident scene in Port Alfred on Sunday night.
Nelson Mandela Bay man dies in Port Alfred road accident
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A case of culpable homicide is under investigation after a Gqeberha man was killed at an accident scene in Port Alfred on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Julian Esbach, 53, and his son attended an accident scene involving family members on the R72. The pair were walking to their own vehicle at about 11.40pm when the fatal incident occurred.
"Esbach and his son were walking to their own VW Golf when the driver of a VW Polo, travelling east on the R72, allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with Esbach's car.
"The car subsequently hit Esbach as well," she said.
Esbach succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
The driver of the Polo, 31, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
