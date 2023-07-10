×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man accused of teen’s murder to apply for bail this week

Premium
10 July 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

One of the men arrested in connection with the murder of two people, including a teenager, is expected to bring a formal bail application this week despite his co-accused having abandoned his bid for bail.

Cheslyn Philander appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court where his matter was postponed to Thursday for the state to obtain his records. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
'ANC's VIP protection unit are stomping on all South Africans' says DA's John ...

Latest