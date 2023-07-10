Police have opened an inquest docket after the body of an unknown man was found in Kleinskool on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the body was found at about 7.50am.
“On arrival, a member of the public pointed out the body of an unknown man,” Naidu said.
“No visible injuries were found, hence an inquest was opened for further investigation.”
Naidu said the deceased was dressed in blue jeans, blue shoes and a yellow and blue shirt.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the man’s family should contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Inquest opened after man's body found in Kleinskool
Image: ELVIS NTOMBELA
