IN PICS | Snow falls in Gauteng

By TImesLIVE - 10 July 2023

Gauteng residents woke up to temperatures below freezing on Monday, and from about 8am snow fell in many parts of the province. 

Snow snow everywhere.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
You wanna build a snowman.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Kids playing in the snow in Gauteng.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Braving the icy weather -- to gather some snow in Gauteng.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Arial view of snow fall in Gateng.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Gauteng being transformed by snow.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Peeps having fun.
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Johannesburg covered by snow falls this morning.
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Johannesburg residents woke up to below freezing temperatures and light snowfall on Monday.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

