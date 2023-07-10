Cape Town police have arrested a man for operating a perlemoen processing facility in one of the city's most upmarket suburbs.
The 43-year-old Ghanaian man was arrested in Constantia on Saturday.
Police confiscated dried perlemoen worth about R2m.
Western Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the public order unit raided the property after receiving a tip-off about “illegal activities at a residence situated in the in the Constantia area.
“The members pounced on the residence, where they ensued with a search which led them to the discovery and seizure of 985 units of dried perlemoen with an estimated street value of R1.94m, as well as drying equipment and gas canisters used to process the perlemoen before shipping it out of the country,” said Pojie.
Illegal perlemoen processing facility uncovered in upmarket Constantia
Image: Supplied
Cape Town police have arrested a man for operating a perlemoen processing facility in one of the city's most upmarket suburbs.
The 43-year-old Ghanaian man was arrested in Constantia on Saturday.
Police confiscated dried perlemoen worth about R2m.
Western Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the public order unit raided the property after receiving a tip-off about “illegal activities at a residence situated in the in the Constantia area.
“The members pounced on the residence, where they ensued with a search which led them to the discovery and seizure of 985 units of dried perlemoen with an estimated street value of R1.94m, as well as drying equipment and gas canisters used to process the perlemoen before shipping it out of the country,” said Pojie.
“The members arrested a 43-year-old Ghanaian national who was found on the premises and detained him at Kirstenhof SAPS. He faces a charge of illegal possession of perlemoen and is scheduled to appear in court once charged.”
Pojie said “the depletion of our endangered living marine resources poses a threat to the economy. It also contributes towards the commission of other serious crime where syndicates are involved, such as perlemoen and drug smuggling. Hence enhanced vigilance through increased high-density patrols and gathering of information to curb these crimes.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
News