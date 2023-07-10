Gqeberha mixing maestro keeps the magic of bartending alive
Mixology is about more than simply pairing food with drink and concocting fancy cocktails as the art behind the industry remains true to its mix of flavour, fun and fascinating stories.
Having seen and done it all over the last decade in the industry, Gqeberha resident Julian Maarman is among those artists who have opted to carve his own uniquely tantalising trail which gave rise to The Oswald Bar Agency in 2017...
