HeraldLIVE
Four men in court over theft of steel plates worth R6.3m
Court reporter
Image: 3D RENDERINGS/123RF
Four men accused of theft of stainless steel plates worth more than R6.3m are expected back in court later in July after they were granted bail of R500 each.
The appeared briefly in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Friday after handing themselves over to the authorities on Thursday.
Ronald Henry Jansen, 52, Ruwayne Eddie Leppan, 35, Roual Rowellyn Martin, 30, and Quewin Kirsten September, 25, each face one count of theft and one of money laundering.
It is alleged the four, all employees of Minileit (Pty) Ltd, based in Sidwell, had between April 2021 and May 2022 stolen four metal tool beds and 397,027 platines weighing 75,527kg from their employer which they sold to scrap metal businesses in Gqeberha.
Platines are pre-cut, thin, metal sheets made of stainless steel and used in the production of heat shields that are fitted on the outside of an exhaust.
According to the charge sheet, the men devised a scheme to enrich themselves unlawfully to the detriment of Minileit.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the matter was referred to the unit for investigation and further inquiries led to the arrest of the four men.
Minileit, which manufactures tailor-made, technically sophisticated, high-temperature insulation and sealing systems for the automotive industries, had conducted an internal investigation that resulted in red flags being raised.
According to court documents, the platines are exclusively manufactured and imported by Minileit from Isolate GmbH in Germany.
At the time of the alleged offences, Jansen was employed as a storeman and stock/logistics controller, Leppan as a supervisor, Martin as maintenance assistant and September as a driver.
The matter is expected back in court on July 20 for the men to obtain legal representation.
HeraldLIVE
